It is an 2019 Indian Kannada Horror, Thriller, comedy film written, directed produced by Navarasan. It star Radhika kumarswamy in the lead role. The supporting cast features Bhajarangi Loki, Sadhu Kokila, Tabala Nani, Mithra, Giri, Maja Talkies Pawan, Kempae Gowda, Sharan Ulthi, Karthik, Naveen Krishna, Mysore Bala, Anusha, Anjanaand Veena Sundar among others. The film's music is composed by R.S Ganesh Narayan and cinematography is by P.K.H. Dass. Damayanthi ,it's a 90s Century story, Damayanthi is a lonely Daughter of Rajendra Varma from Devapura royal Family.., She is Professional Doctor, Bhyra is a distant relative for Damayanthi Family, He killed full family very curly for Money and property Sake, after 15 to 20 years later Damayanthi take revenge on bhyra by the help of hero and friends, in between story goes with horror, thriller and comedy.