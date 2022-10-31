Dame Factory Inc.

Not Available

Representation of the female gender is often reduced to that of a superficial, sexual object. Temptation and lust have become primary themes associated with the archetypal female. 'Dame Factory' is a short experimental film being produced by a 99% female cast and crew. It's a stylish yet grotesque, cynical yet sexy look at how our culture commodifies and objectifies female bodies and how we distort and merge concepts of womanhood and sex. Through a combination of beautiful cinematography, colorful set pieces, hypnotic performances and visually arresting special effects, 'Dame Factory' will shock, titillate and push the limits of how we talk about lust in a post-feminist era where releasing a sex-tape is now passe and pole dancing has become simply another form of gym-sanctioned exercise.