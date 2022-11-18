Dame Tu Cuerpo

Not Available

German is a successful advertising exec who is about to marry beautiful ex-model, Jacqueline. However, Jacqueline can't stand German's best friend, Alex - a college football coach - on account of his gross behavior and adolescent attitudes towards women. But an atmospheric disturbance switches bodies on Alex and Jacqueline. Now, together with German, Alex and Jacqueline have to find a way to return to their original bodies before time runs out and they're trapped in that switch forever.