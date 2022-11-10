1978

Damien: Omen II

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1978

Studio

Mace Neufeld Productions

Since the sudden and highly suspicious death of his parents, 12-year-old Damien has been in the charge of his wealthy aunt and uncle (Lee Grant and William Holden). Widely feared to be the Antichrist, Damien relentlessly plots to seize control of his uncle's business empire - and the world. Meanwhile, anyone attempting to unravel the secrets of Damien's sinister past or fiendish future meets with a swift and cruel demise.

Cast

William HoldenRichard Thorn
Lee GrantAnn Thorn
Jonathan Scott-TaylorDamien Thorn
Robert FoxworthPaul Buher
Lance HenriksenSergeant Neff
Elizabeth ShepherdJoan Hart

