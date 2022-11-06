Not Available

Damini

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The theme revolves around the character Damini who represents truth and innocence. After her marriage in renowned wealthy family, Damini happens to see a cruel act done by her brother-in-law. She wants the victim to get justice, but the family including her husband oppose her, which leads her to leave the house. Soon she is helped by a drunkard, an ex-advocate, who helps her in all respect to reach to her aim and therefore justice

Cast

Meenakshi SheshadriDamini Gupta
Sunny DeolGovind
Rishi KapoorShekhar Gupta
Tinnu AnandShekhar\'s Uncle
Vijayendra GhatgeInspector Kadam
Rohini HattangadiMrs Sumitra Gupta

View Full Cast >

Images