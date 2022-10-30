Damit spielt man nicht

Not Available

A global theater menu with music by and with the GRIPS youth club "Banda Agita" What is really in our food in it - and what's behind it? The youth club has in its theatrical research laboratory with the origin, production and consumption of food in the global context. All are centered on eating and eaten. An artistic exploration of morality, convention, ignorance and the everyday "good" and "bad" eating habits. A cooperation between the GRIPS Works Association and the GRIPS Theater Berlin | sponsored by "Children in Need - Foundation for the support of children in need in Germany".