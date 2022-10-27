1977

Damnation Alley

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1977

Studio

20th Century Fox

A small group of survivors at a military installation who survived World War 3 attempt to drive across the desolate wasteland to where they hope more survivors are living. Hopefully their specially built vehicles will protect them against the freakish weather mutated plant and animal life and other dangers along the way.

Cast

Jan-Michael VincentTanner
George PeppardMaj. Eugene Denton
Dominique SandaJanice
Paul WinfieldKeegan
Jackie Earle HaleyBilly
Kip NivenLt. Tom Perry

