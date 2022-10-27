Damnation Alley

A small group of survivors at a military installation who survived World War 3 attempt to drive across the desolate wasteland to where they hope more survivors are living. Hopefully their specially built vehicles will protect them against the freakish weather mutated plant and animal life and other dangers along the way.
|Jan-Michael Vincent
|Tanner
|George Peppard
|Maj. Eugene Denton
|Dominique Sanda
|Janice
|Paul Winfield
|Keegan
|Jackie Earle Haley
|Billy
|Kip Niven
|Lt. Tom Perry
