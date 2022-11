Not Available

The thriller "Damned Memory" tells the story of Yoko (Leticia Takara) who lost her memory recently. Cintia (Mariusa Bregoli) tries to help her remember. Strange events occur in the house during the night, causing horror to friends and to all who enters there. Yoko has strange visions pounding in her mind and it says something inhabits her house beyond Cintia and her. Gradually, Yoko will recover, but what comes up are memories that must never be remembered.