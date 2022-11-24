Not Available

Ellie, Harvey and Hollis are struggling paranormal investigators. who expect to find nothing out of the ordinary on their final case. They soon realize how unprepared they are when evil spirits show up to torment them and their friends. Can they stop the monsters set on destroying them or will they die trying? DAMNED RITES is an old school throwback horror film that takes inspiration from independent horrors of the 70’s & 80’s. Using practical effects, a small budget and a ragtag cast and crew, the film makers showcase their love of movies and horror in a film that is sure to entertain from the first frame to the last!