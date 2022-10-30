Damon and Pythias

1962

Damon (Guy Williams) is a thief who begins to question his beliefs after he meets Pythias (Don Burnett), a liberal Athenian who believes all men are brothers. Pythias is condemned to death by Dionysus, the tyrant of Syracuse, who finds this view dangerous. However, Dionysus allows Pythias to return to Athens to visit his ailing wife with the understanding he will then come back to face his punishment. Damon volunteers to be a hostage to guarantee Pythias's return. Dionysius doesn't expect Pythias to keep his end of the bargain, thus exposing the falsity of his beliefs. Released June 1962