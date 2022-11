Not Available

Step into the glamorous world of entrepreneur and hip-hop pioneer Damon Dash in this globe-trotting documentary that follows the business-savvy founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and his tight-knit crew to locales such as Milan, Amsterdam and Paris. You'll see the fabulous fashion shows and parties featuring guests like Naomi Campbell, Tommy Hilfiger and Gisele Bundchen, but also the intimate moments that demonstrate Dash's drive to succeed.