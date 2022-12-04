Not Available

"August 2008. The conditions are perfect: his eyes are open, his mouth is open, his tummy is rumbling. Here he comes... weaving low - then rearing up and striking again and again like an unattended hose. Funny! Funny! Funny! Your clothes are soaked! Your picnic is ruined! But you are too busy laughing to care! And now your wallet is gone." Dan Antopolski's Penetrating Gaze is the standup show that Dan took to the Edinburgh Festival 2008, where it received six four star reviews. This DVD was recorded in November 2008 in London and features good jokes, crafty links, simulated anger and home-made raps.