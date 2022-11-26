Not Available

Dan Cummins: Get Outta Here; Devil!

    In his third hour special, comic and podcaster Dan Cummins presents some of his most outrageous material to date. Dan mocks those who believe in the lizard illuminati, a flat earth, the notion that you can sell your soul to Satan, and more. Dan even makes fun of himself for once having sex with a banana peel in a grocery store bathroom - nothing's too weird or dark. Dan jokes about his kids, his ongoing hatred of strangers, and even offers to improve the world by killing a lot of people. Enjoy!

