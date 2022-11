Not Available

This video lesson covers all of the information you'd get if you could train personally with Dan Erlewine in his repair shop. Nut making is bread-and-butter work for the professional shop, and getting it right makes your customers happy. Every bit as important as neck adjustments and fret work, it's a key part of every guitar setup. The whole process is presented: removing the old nut, making a top-quality replacement nut, and final shaping, polishing and installation.