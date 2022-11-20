Dan Karaty - The Hotpants Workout

Not Available

The session is divided into six sections which target legs, thighs, burning fat, waist, abs and glutes. "Bounce" features a sexy bounce move, "Slide" is based on a sexy slide from leg to leg, "Rush" is a fast fun section, and by the time you reach the slower "Groove" section you might kid yourself that you're just steps away from looking like Karaty's confident back-up dancers. "Two Step" is the hardest of the six sections in terms of coordination, but it's not impossible. The only disappointing section is the final cooldown. It's not as fun as the rest, and the addition of abs and glutes might complete the fitness aspect but doesn't gel with the rest of the up-beat funky workout. Not for serious fitness fanatics but undeniably fun--and it'll do wonders for your dance-floor cred.