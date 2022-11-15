Not Available

In this film E M R has directed the camera towards a young boy who lives in the same house as herself in Copenhagen's Vesterbro district. His name is Dan Mark - nothing less! - and his life is a state of constant action, which in no small bit is due to his diagnosed ADHD, but which can't reduce him to a social case study. On the contrary, Rødbro is at a highly energetic eye level with the young man, whose parents and friends pour good advice down on him about the life that he is about to become adult in. A piece of modern street documentary by one of the Danish film scene's most promising names.