Dana DeArmond Does the Internet

Not Available

Dana DeArmond, "The Internet's Girlfriend," wants to be your friend. With D3TI, Dana's very own porno biopic, she delivers personal interviews and adorable reenactments; exposing the Dana phenomenon. Dana swears, "You're going to be my best friend after you see this." Casting from her Top 8 on MySpace, D3TI delivers mainstream debuts from BDSM porn veterans Lorelei Lee and Princess Donna, and the foxy Reagen Maddux, whom Dana just met on MySpace. "She was like, 'I want to be in a porno,' and I was like, you're really hot and we just happen to be making a porno!"