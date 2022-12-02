Not Available

Berlin, December 1989. Dana Lech from Poland has been living with her German-Italian boyfriend in the western part of the city for several months. After the fall of the wall, her Polish ex-boyfriend Jan suddenly appears at the door and shows her the conflict with which she lives. She stands between the former and the new partner, between her past and the present, between her old homeland Poland and a Germany in which the border between East and West has fallen. Dana tries to find her own way between all these contradictions.