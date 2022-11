Not Available

Charged with the brutal killing of Savitri and Kutti, facing a death-sentence, or life in prison, accused Bombay taxi-driver, Satyaprakash Tripathi, prosecuted by his very own brother, Gautam, tells his story of how he arrives in the city along with his mother, Shanti, and sister, Gauri; how they get estranged from Gautam; how Gauri becomes a prostitute; and how he ended up being arrested by the Police.