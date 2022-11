Not Available

Evil Angel director Dana Vespoli is a beautiful erotic explorer with a gift for exposing exotic sexuality. In "Dana Vespoli's POV Boy-Toy Strap Adventures," the kinky performer/filmmaker opens a new world of intimacy... by opening the tender assholes of her male co-stars! As the title says, this is girl-on-boy anal play from the female point of view, and Dana spices up the hot pegging action with foot jobs and other sensual fun in four intense, butt-ravaging vignettes.