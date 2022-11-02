Dance Dance

Not Available

Radha (Smita Patil) and Ramu (Mithun Chakraborty) are siblings. Their parents Shyam and Sita are singers. Once, Shyam and Sita go to perform in Jalpaiguri where Sita catches the eye of a rich and powerful man called A.M. Singh (Amrish Puri). He stops them in the mid way home, kills Shyam and rapes Sita. Radha and Ramu get the news that their parents are dead and become homeless. Years later, Radha and Ramu have achieved success and are popular singers now. Ramu falls in love with Janita (Mandakini) and Radha gets married to Resham (Shakti Kapoor). But when Janita has to perform in Jalpaiguri she catches the eye of none other than A.M. Singh. Will history repeat itself, or can Ramu rescue Janita and his mother?