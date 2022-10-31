Dance, Fools, Dance

1931

After her father Stanley Jordan loses his wealth in market, Bonnie goes to work as a cub reporter. Her brother Rodney is the wheel man in a gangland massacre. Bert, a reporter on Bonnie's paper, is murdered while investigating. Bonnie gets to know gang leader Jake Luva and learns how the gang works and that her brother is involved. By the time it's over her wealthy friend Bob sees how wonderful she is and falls in love with her for good.