Dance Hall Land

In a village, near Parma, rows of white plastic chairs are being set up in a field. Musical ball fans will soon be rushing to the entrance to listen to Omar Codazzi, and will remain despite the rain. Omar Codazzi, or quite simply Omar on stage, aged about 40, often dressed in white with his blond hair tied back, sings of love, friendship, and childhood memories. Very accessible, sporting a wide smile, he serves out kisses and handshakes to his admirers — mainly female admirers — who are never short of praise for him.