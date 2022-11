Not Available

Made in 1991 this film was sign to BMG records this product was the first VIDEO DJ product to be signed to a major label. RORY CANTWELL and JASON YARDLEY created it over two years using linear analogue editing technology. Despite this the relentless rhythmical cutting on multiple layers of video to a Chad Jackson music score, is more than some eyes can take. It was designed to cut to any music track you might want to play.