Dance Lexie Dance

Lexie is a single parent father of a young girl. One day, coming home from work, he is told by her that she wants to be am Irish River Dancer. He refuses, replying laconically, 'We don't dance'. With time, her fascination grows and he begrudgingly becomes accepting of her passion, helping her out with an instructional video and then a costume. She enters a contest, and he enthusiastically applauds her performance. In the final scene, she teaches him a few steps as they move together along the shore.