Remember Lynn. You will see her again. The legendary Herk Harvey (CARNIVAL OF SOULS) knows how to bring fear to a small town. Fear, here, arrives with two initials: the letter "V" and the letter "D" (and I think we all know what that means). Unfortunately, Lynn falls for the wrong guy. Things go a bit too far after their date at the dance. What could happen? Enough, if you're not careful.