Dance Macabre

Audiovisual installation (loop), triptych with 3 synchronized HD video projections, 5.1 surround sound Enclosed in a spherical world we travel simultaneously in three different points both models, but miniature and gigantic at the same time. The scenes represented by the model are ghostly and immobile vestiges of the medieval iconography which are deformed, transformed and destroyed to finally reborn. The meeting of three disproportionates human skulls, vanities, triggers perturbation up to chaos. Skeletons dance to announce this change. A cycle of continual construction and deconstruction takes place.