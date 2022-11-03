Dance Me to My Song

Not Available

Julia (Heather Rose) is crippled with cerebral palsy, lives in a wheelchair, waits for her carer to come and clean her, feed her, in a daily cycle. Her latest carer, Madelaine (Joey Kennedy) is a strung up and lonely young woman whose love life is in disarray. The two women are interdependent; Julia needs her carer, Madelaine needs her job. But they don’t exactly hit it off. Along comes Eddie (John Brumpton), a handsome young chap who appeals to both women. But Julia is behind the eight ball in this love battle, what with her wheelchair – she even needs a voice synthesiser to speak. Her body is small and frail and twisted …. But she is not totally helpless, as Madelaine discovers.