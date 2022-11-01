Not Available

Welcome to Dance Off the Inches: Country Line Dance. If you'd like to boot scoot your way to a healthier body, then this program Is for you. Dancer Amy Blackburn will bring a little southern style to your neck of the woods with three country line dances that will get your feet movin' and give you the confidence to hit the dance floor anywhere. no experience? No problem. This fun, energizing dance party is for anyone: any shape, any size, and any age - at any time. So saddle up, and get ready to have a blast while you blast off some calories!