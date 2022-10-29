Dance the Past Into The Future

Not Available

In the avalanche of modern developments, will the mountain-based cultures of northeast Turkey suffocate? As social and economic forces encroach upon traditional culture in Turkey's Kachkar mountain highlands, many distinctive practices have vanished or are facing extinction. Among the three generations now straddling the not-yet-forgotten past and the globalized tomorrow, some are finding hope in one tradition that could stand alone as the primary catalyst for ongoing cultural identity, communal peace, and the celebration of life. 1 hr 4 min.