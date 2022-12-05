Dance to Survive

Not Available

This is a film on the life and works of Padmashri Dr. Ram Dayal Munda. He started the Tribal and Regional Language Department of Ranchi University and became the Vice Chancellor. Ram Dayal Munda was the leading intellectual who has contributed to Jharkhand movement immensely. Dr. Munda has represented Adivasi voices in the United Nations. He was awarded with Sangeet Natya Academy Award, 2007 and Padmashri in 2010. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2010. The camera has traversed through the protagonist’s personal and public life, a man as a brilliant student, a successful teacher, a poet, a performer, an activist, and a philosopher