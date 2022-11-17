Not Available

Dance Together follows two teen girls brought together by a passionate need to express themselves. Holly, an injured dancer, and Alex, a shy girl who is Deaf, have a chance meeting that sparks a creative partnership. Alex introduces Holly to American Sign Language poetry and helps her gain the confidence to stand up to her bullies, while Holly helps Alex add a dancer's flair to her poetry routine that just might put her group over the top. Dance Together features original and licensed songs along with stunning choreography.