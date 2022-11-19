Dance with Dragon

Not Available

Aaron, a young, successful Chinese businessman, drifts on to a rural island after a scuba accident. Mistaken for an illegal immigrant, he is forced to take refuge in a small, family-run grocery store. Enjoying the riches to rags transition, he tells nobody his true identity, and falls in love with the grocery store owner's daughter, Yvonne. But while Aaron enjoys his life of anonymity, Yvonne covets the chance to escape her poverty. Meanwhile, in Aaron's absense, a plot has been hatched to take over his company. Are Aaron's and Yvonne's lives too different to find happiness together?