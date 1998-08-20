1998

Dance With Me

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1998

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Young Cuban Rafael just buried his mother, and comes to Houston to meet his father John for the first time. The difficult part is that John doesn't know he is Rafael's father. John runs a dance studio, and everyone prepares for the World Open Dance championship in Las Vegas. It soon becomes clear Rafael is a very good dancer, and Ruby is the biggest hope for the studio at the championship.

Cast

Vanessa WilliamsRuby Sinclair
ChayanneRafael Infante
Kris KristoffersonJohn Burnett
Joan PlowrightBea Johnson
Jane KrakowskiPatricia Black
Beth GrantLovejoy

