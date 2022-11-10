Dance with Me to the End of Love

Not Available

Dance Me to the End of Love director Yu Likwai paints a prophetic cinema of the post-apocalyptic Plastic City, where the extreme weather conditions prohibit any human existence on the ground surface. Near the 50th Periphery, an underground hostel sleeps under this frozen landscape. KIRIN is the doorkeeper of the hostel, an unknown enigmatic man who lives in solitude collecting emptied beer cans until one day he meet the beautiful nomad LANLAN. In the blurred out chill of future-fluorescent text, Yu Likwai silences language upon the antiquated origins of silent film. The distorted tilt-shift identities of the Plastic City arrive at the merry-go-round of escapism. Join this exploration of the post-modern! Awards/Festivals: Jeonju International Film Festival.