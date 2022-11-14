Dance With The Wind

Not Available

In a hospital parking lot, Officer Song Yeon-hwa is briefed about Park Pung-shik, an alleged gigolo who preys on rich housewives. One of his latest victims is the police chief's wife, who refuses to testify against him, despite giving him $30,000. Song is told to go undercover as a hospital patient in order to secure evidence leading to his arrest. In the hospital, she finds the mild-mannered Park and talks to him over coffee, where he mentions that he ballroom dances for a living. Song asks him why he came to become a dancer and he starts his story.