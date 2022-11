Not Available

Kim Ki-soo's mysterious mellow! Love once begun, cannot be stopped. The greatest dancer of all time, Bang (Kim Gi-soo) falls in dangerous love with his student. Detectives misunderstand their relationship and start chasing after them. They run into a mysterious couple in the a guest house they stumble upon while running away from the detectives. They share passionate love in their hideout but even the mysterious owner watches them from afar!