Put on your exercise shoes and join the Dancin' Grannies! While we may be over 50, we're young at heart and plan to stay that way with exercise. The Dancin' Grannies video exercise program is designed with an understanding of how the older body changes. It's a safe, fun workout that can increase your flexibility, endurance, conordination and range of motion. Join us 3 days a week and you will see results!