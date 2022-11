Not Available

A romantic drama about an androgynous boy named Caniko (Müjde Ar), who is abducted by a gang and forced to dress like a woman and be a köçek. A mob attempts to rape Caniko, but when they find out he's really a boy, they stab him. He's taken to hospital where he undergoes a sex change operation. Now he works as a belly dancer and by chance, meets his buddy Adnan (Mahmut Hekimoğlu), who falls in love with him without recognizing that they are old friends.