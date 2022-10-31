Dancing Cat

Not Available

By chance, two men open their hearts to cats on the street. One man is a poet and traveler, the other man is a CF director. The poet takes pictures of cats on the streets every day. The CF director follows the cats with his video camera and meets people who feed the cats on the street. These two men begin to feed and name the cats they see often. The men get closer to the cats, while they observe, that often, the passersby look at the cats with unfavorable gazes. On a whim, the men decide to make a movie on these street cats.