Dancing Days

Not Available

Despite the fact that he has a beautiful wife who loves him and a good home, gold-digger Lillian Loring discovers that Ralph Hedman is a pushover for her winsome wiles and ways. Ralph's wife, Alice, becomes suspicious when she sees them together at lunch one day. He asks for a divorce but Alice says she wants to keep the marriage going for at least a year, for appearances sake, and says she will agree to a divorce then if he still wants it. Alive stays home alone for three months while Ralph is living it up as a full member of the Jazz Age. He gets sick and Alice invites Lillian to come over and help get him well. Lillian decides that lots of saxophone playing and wild dancing is the best cure. Alice takes all she can stand, leaves a note for Ralph and departs the premises. Ralph also takes his own departure, after leaving a note for Alice. Lillian keeps on partying. Alice and Ralph, driving their respective cars into an intersection, have a collision.