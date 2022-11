Not Available

Mita (Amane Okayama) wanted to become a videographer in Tokyo, but he failed to achieve his dream. He is now back in his hometown and works in the tourist division at city hall. Manabe (Rena Takeda) works with Mita in the tourism division. One day, town chief Maruyama (Yuichi Nakamura) gives an order to Mita. The order is to revitalize the town within 2 weeks. Mita decides to make a promotion video of the town.