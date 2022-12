Not Available

The film explores the moment of imaginative intersection of two seventeenth century classical artistic tradition—Shakespearean tragedy and South Indian dance form—Kathakali. Giving birth to a hybrid performance merging the epitome of English literature and the quintessence of Indian art. Situated in an ambivalent dramatic space, the Shakespearean English, as a symbol of a colonial language, collapses into the classical renderation of an orthodox dance form.