A married couple separates when the husband gains fame as a singer in this musical comedy. The house painter becomes a star of the stage and is coveted by a lusty woman of wealth. The man's wife figures two can play this game, and she too becomes a star. The couple resolves their differences when the wife becomes pregnant, and the husband agrees to sire many children to keep his wife happy. The film is reminiscent of American musical comedies of the 1930s.