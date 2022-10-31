Dancing with Dictators: The Story of the Last Foreign Publisher in Burma

Not Available

DANCING WITH DICTATORS is a film about Burma and the battle for control of a newspaper. Central to the story is Australian publisher Ross Dunkley who owns The Myanmar Times. Like all media in Myanmar the newspaper is heavily censored. The government has forced a 51% partner on Dunkley and after the first election in 20 years their enmity explodes. Dunkley is arrested and imprisoned as his Immigration charges turn into a sexual smear campaign. His partner takes control and the government moves towards ending any foreign ownership of the Burmese media.