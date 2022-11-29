Dancing With Ghosts

Not Available

Yoo-jin appears in the dreams of Dong-jae who is a host for lonely women at night. She appears in real life, asking him for help. What she needs is to sleep with him once. Yoo-jin was a virgin ghost and she needed Dong-jae to help her to go back to the after world. However, he doesn't want to sleep with her because she used to be his crush and he'd been waiting to see her in his dreams and in real life. He is afraid sleeping with her will make him lose her. Will he sleep with her or continue to live with her like this?