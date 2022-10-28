Not Available

Vivian Hsu and Tony Yang (In Case of Love) star in My DNA Says I Love You director Robin Lee Yun Chan's latest urban fairy tale Dancing Without You. The theatrical version of a mini-series exhibited exclusively in metro stations in Mainland China, the whimsical romance drama is an inspiring and humorous tale of love, dreams, and dancing. The film also features the supporting appearances of Taiwan and Hong Kong stars like Tammy Chen, Gabriel Lan, Joelle Lu, Michael Tong, and Eileen Tung. On the eve of the premiere of Swan Lake, ballet dancer Xia Xuan (Vivian Hsu) is forced to withdraw from the troupe after spraining her ankle. Losing all hope, the dejected dancer strays into the forest by the lakeside. Just when she is about to attempt suicide, a young truck driver named Ludi (Tony Yang) pops out in front of her. Full of fanciful ideas, Ludi mistakes Xia Xuan for an alien and brings her home, taking care of her and rekindling her passion in life...