Dancing Wolves at Dusk

A young woman, Sonja Daneel, crashes her car near the spectacular Hotel Njala in Hazyview and loses her memory. Upon her arrival at the hotel, she gets involved with an obsessed family whose lives are controlled by this spooky, eerie hotel. She also quickly discovers that family secrets and an obsession with the past haunt and control their every move. Sonja soon falls in love with the enigmatic Ryno Lategan, a tour guide who befriends her and promises to help her regain her memory. But when a vicious axe murderer starts terrorising Sonja, she realizes that she has some strange connection to this hotel in her past and that this connection could cost her her life. Things change when an eccentric investigator, Lieutenant Conrad Nolte and his assistant, Sergeant Berta van Schalkwyk, start investigating the murders at Hotel Njala and make some startling discoveries that even shock these two hardened investigators.