Dand Nayak

Action - Trouble brews for overly enthusiastic police officer Vishal Choudhary (Naseerudin Shah) after he arrests falsely accused Suraj (Manik Bedi). Determined to get back at Choudhary, Suraj and his friend Karan (Indra Kumar) embark on a plan to make people think the lawman is really a gangster. Other plot lines involve a love triangle between Karan, Suraj and the pretty Naina (Ayesha Jhulka) and a gritty underworld run by a Mafia godfather. - Manek Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, Bharat Kapoor