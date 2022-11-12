Dandelion Mum

Not Available

“There are no impossible things”, says the documentary protagonist, who is the director’s mother. The woman has been struggling with cancer for many years. Despite her disease, she is full of passion and positive energy. Without hesitation, she accepts the proposal of guest lectures at Harvard University. Unfortunately, she has a relapse during her stay in the US and the treatment is extremely expensive. The protagonist does not give up, although her stay at the foreign university must be extended and her return to Norway is uncertain.